anydesk alternate as now detects business use

Kara Robert
n00b
- Joined
Mar 12, 2018
- Messages
- 6
Hi,
Now as Anydesk detects it being used for business use (like TeamViewer) and literally gives you 5 min or less to use it. Are there any free alternatives
one thing I like about anydesk is if you install it on the client you can intercept the UAC splash screen to enter in local admin pw
thanks,
