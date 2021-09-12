Anybody upgrade an Intel Compute Stick to Windows 10?

D

Deadjasper

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 28, 2001
Messages
2,038
This one currently has Windows 8 on it. It does meet the minimum requirements (just barely). I'm on my third attempt now. Keep getting a "Windows 10 failed to install" message then back to Windows 8. First attempt it said there was not enough space, said to plug in a USB drive of at least 10GB free space. I did and the upgrade continued but still ended up with the same message. I just stripped it down to the bare minimum and am trying again.

Anybody been there done that?
 
