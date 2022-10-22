Anybody plan on grabbing one of the new RX7xxx Navi cards on launch?

I'm hoping for a huge price drop on 6900 XT's on the used market personally.While it's almost certain AMD will get a 40% uplift on their top end cards, the new market just makes no sense to me at this point. I think AMD will have reasonably competitive cards. I imagine they're trail nVidia by 10-15% and also have a commensurate lower price.I would be sincerely shocked if they are able to compete 1:1. And even more shocked if they can compete 1:1 at the same power draw.However, I think it's a SUPER idiotic idea to talk about buying anything you literally know nothing about. No offense to you, but hype threads like this are the thing that drive uninformed sales (this is how all pre-orders work...). If the next cards cost $1500 for a 20% uplift, you'd be an idiot to buy one. And you literally don't know if that's going to be the case or not yet.It's far better to simply wait and see what the cards actually perform like with third party verification and testing. So no, I don't plan on buying one. It would be foolish to plan on getting anything without knowing what it is I'm actually getting.Bruh, you're on a 3080. There isn't urgency even for you to upgrade to an nVidia 4000 card lol.