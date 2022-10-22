Anybody plan on grabbing one of the new RX7xxx Navi cards on launch?

mlcarson

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 12, 2009
Messages
374
I still have a 1080TI card and am thinking that the new RDNA3 release will finally be the time to update. I'm running Linux so don't want to roll with Nvidia this time around. Hard to know what the real performance and prices will be before launch but I suspect that they should all exceed my current card's performance at this point since it's 5 1/2 years old.

All of the excitement seems to be on the Nvidia side. Anybody really looking forward to this release?
 
GoldenTiger

Fully [H]
Joined
Dec 2, 2004
Messages
25,636
Not really, here. Let's see if they have good things for us, but I doubt it. Drivers remain an issue (I've been burnt every time I try amd, myself), no DLSS 2 (just the less adopted and lesser quality fsr2), no DLSS 3 (which frame generation from end users is working well on single player games, and I bet it would work great for mmorpg titles), likely much slower raytracing still, and their video recording is still way worse than nvenc/shadowplay.

Personally, I'm sticking with my 3080 for now, and either upgrading on the refresh or next gen past this one as it's doing well for me still. Since and including the HD 4870, I've always found amd cards underwhelming when I've tried them since. :(
 
UnknownSouljer

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 24, 2001
Messages
7,284
I'm hoping for a huge price drop on 6900 XT's on the used market personally.

While it's almost certain AMD will get a 40% uplift on their top end cards, the new market just makes no sense to me at this point. I think AMD will have reasonably competitive cards. I imagine they're trail nVidia by 10-15% and also have a commensurate lower price.
I would be sincerely shocked if they are able to compete 1:1. And even more shocked if they can compete 1:1 at the same power draw.

However, I think it's a SUPER idiotic idea to talk about buying anything you literally know nothing about. No offense to you, but hype threads like this are the thing that drive uninformed sales (this is how all pre-orders work...). If the next cards cost $1500 for a 20% uplift, you'd be an idiot to buy one. And you literally don't know if that's going to be the case or not yet.
It's far better to simply wait and see what the cards actually perform like with third party verification and testing. So no, I don't plan on buying one. It would be foolish to plan on getting anything without knowing what it is I'm actually getting.

GoldenTiger said:
Personally, I'm sticking with my 3080 for now...
Click to expand...
Bruh, you're on a 3080. There isn't urgency even for you to upgrade to an nVidia 4000 card lol.
 
