Anybody plan on grabbing one of the new RX7xxx Navi cards on launch?

I still have a 1080TI card and am thinking that the new RDNA3 release will finally be the time to update. I'm running Linux so don't want to roll with Nvidia this time around. Hard to know what the real performance and prices will be before launch but I suspect that they should all exceed my current card's performance at this point since it's 5 1/2 years old.
All of the excitement seems to be on the Nvidia side. Anybody really looking forward to this release?
All of the excitement seems to be on the Nvidia side. Anybody really looking forward to this release?