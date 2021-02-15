Anybody mess with Dolby Vision UHD (non-DV Profile 5) files? Got some questions...

Starting to figure out how to add Dolby Vision files to my Plex Server. I know MakeMKV can make DV mkv files now and Plex can play them - but I specifically got some questions about muxing the 2 hevc layers into other DV profiles in a mp4/m4v container for broader native device DV compatibility playback - like native DV implementation via Windows PC with DV app installed from Windows Store (without Plex app), Apple TV (without Plex app), Plex app (regardless of platform), iPhone, and so on. I just like to keep my files as broadly compatible as possible. Any one here mess with/know about that stuff that I can bounce some questions off of?