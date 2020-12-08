Anybody live near Erie PA willing to pickup a 3060TI From Best Buy?

Well I uh got this 3060ti for my buddy without thinking straight. I'm in Boston. But willing to send some $ for shipping and time if someone would be willing to pick this up for me?
Anybody out there? Lol asking for a friend
It should be ready for pickup this Sunday at the Erie, PA Best Buy!
If not willing to let someone else take advantage of this deal and they can have it.
Anybody out there? Lol asking for a friend
It should be ready for pickup this Sunday at the Erie, PA Best Buy!
If not willing to let someone else take advantage of this deal and they can have it.
Last edited: