Anybody know what these are (satellite stuff)?

viivo

viivo

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 7, 2005
Messages
1,512
I know it's not strictly PC-related but [H] is the only forum I visit.

I don't know when, how, or why I came into possession of these, but they turned up during some pre-spring cleaning and I could find very little information online. I don't know whether to throw them in the donation box or "future projects" bin.

Does anyone know what they do? I assume the bottom one is related to satellite TV reception. Any help is appreciated.

20200224_204705.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top