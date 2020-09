I'm working on an Acer all in one that hangs just before the login screen. All hardware diags check out so I believe it's a corrupt windows 10. All the instructions I can find are to use alt F10. Problem is this method asks for a recovery image and gives no other option. The HD has a recovery partition. I'd like to use it but have no idea how and Mother Google doesn't seem to know either. Anybody her know?



TIA