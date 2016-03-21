Anybody here still have a Abit board?

I still have a running Abit NF7S V-2.0

It outlived windows and had linux mint running.

It is a socket A board and has the original BH-5 Mushkin memory and a mobile 2600 processor.

It has a monster home made copper heat sink that looks like a blooming onion

I could not get rid of it as it is a piece of my computer history.

I loved Abit and experimented with a few modifying by soldering wires to the memory on the back of the board and this one still has the reverse cpu trick using conductive compound sealed connecting the cpu pins L -10 trick If I remember correctly.

Anyway I don't actually use it but it is still operational.

I was a frequent visitor on the Abit forums years ago with my same stilup name if any remembers.