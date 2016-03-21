Anybody here still have a Abit board?

Weird thing happened, Uguru lost my hour count and I don't understand how.
At first I thought it was the urugu program but that just relays what's in bios.
I reinstalled it just to make sure, nothing changed.

I had roughly 65533 hours last check, it reset to zero.

No corruption, board is still rock solid.

Kinda sucks, like having your odometer roll back when you are about to hit 300K miles.
Seems petty but it was a cool feature to keep tabs on all the stats.

Not sure if flashing the bios resets it as I never have, still using the original from 2007.
 
Interesting, I somewhat assumed maybe it hit the max allowed as everything still works great.
No idea why it's 16bit but the original program is a good 10 years old.

Wiki says 65,536 so I have my answer.
Least I know where the end point is.

Thanks.
 
That app is written in C++ so it's pretty easy to just not think about it and us a 16bit int, especially if you're used to C# or Java where int is 32bit. I bet they never ran any copy of it for 65536 hours in testing ;).

I have an Abit AN7, but it's in a box, retired years ago along with my Athlon XP 2500+. If Abit was still around I would be buying boards from them, that was the best board I'd ever bought at the time.
 
I really miss Abit. Had a few MoBo's. Even had the BP6, but never got around to getting a second Celeron. Them were the days.
 
Wyodiver said:
I really miss Abit. Had a few MoBo's. Even had the BP6, but never got around to getting a second Celeron. Them were the days.
I owned the BH6, BX6 Rev 2 and the mighty BP6. All served me extremely well.
 
I have an ABIT KT7A with a modified BIOS to work with Socket-A Barton CPUs.

Pretty much the fastest Socket-A setup that still had an ISA slot.

Bought it brand new in the box around a year ago and the first time I powered it on, a bunch of the capacitors exploded. Fun times. After replacing the capacitors it works great.
 
Almost all my rigs we exclusively Abit based. I had the BX6 rev2, BE6, BF6, SH6, SE6 (my favorite), NF7-S rev2, KD7-G, KR7A-133R, KT7A-RAID, and AN8-SLI. It was after this point that I switched over to Asus boards. Definitely the good old days. I think I still have that NF7-S in the closet somewhere.
 
I got rid of my IP35 Pro after putting up with the double-boot nuance for a couple of years.

It left a bad impression on me. No motherboard bios should be released with a flaw like that.

Prior to that, I think I had an Abit KT133A board, but I can't remember for certain. it's been too long.
 
Ah, Abit was my favourite motherboards, (along with BFG for gfx cards) and the last one I had was the Fatal1ty AN8 which I loved. When I built a new computer in 2008 I switched to Gigabyte, and used the GA-EX58-Extreme v1.0 which was their flagship board at the time, along with the Intel i7 920 cpu.
Which is serving me well since November 2008.
 
I still have a IT7-Max2 Ver.2 around here somewhere. Got a 3.06Ghz HT P4 for it for like $8 off ebay to replace my original P4 2.53 Ghz Non-HT CPU. First computer I ever built myself.
 
I still have my IP35Pro it's working as a home server rig in my basement. :) It still has a bug in it where if you populate all 4x8GB ram slots memtest will have errors in the later tests. I contacted ABit but they went out of business when I finally isolated it was a hardware or bios issue. IIRC Someone wrote me back but they couldn't do anything to help me out. :( So now i have 3 sticks installed since it was the workaround I found.
 
Wyodiver said:
I really miss Abit. Had a few MoBo's. Even had the BP6, but never got around to getting a second Celeron. Them were the days.
Yea Abit was very popular back in the days. Looks like their last motherboard was LGA1366/X58 and then they got out of the business in 2009 as far as I could recall. Imagine if they had continued and made Z170 and X99 motherboards.
 
Wyodiver said:
I really miss Abit. Had a few MoBo's. Even had the BP6, but never got around to getting a second Celeron. Them were the days.
Long live the Abit BP6 - It was the first motherboard I purchased myself (with every penny a Grade 9 student could scrounge). Paired with a Celeron 366@550Mhz, I was the coolest kid in the school (who am I kidding, I wasn't even the coolest kid in math club)
 
Just realized the other day that I have a second working Abit board. The model is UL8, a socket 939 board with AGP that also has support fro Windows 98.
 
i have a IP35pro/6600 quad core/8GB ram that works.

only thing wrong with it is if i let is sit unpowered for any length of time i need to remove 3 of the ram sticks to get it to boot, and check the memory voltage, then power it down, re-install other rams and it will run fine and dandy.

man what a workhorse that system was :)
 
the snake said:
i have a IP35pro/6600 quad core/8GB ram that works.

only thing wrong with it is if i let is sit unpowered for any length of time i need to remove 3 of the ram sticks to get it to boot, and check the memory voltage, then power it down, re-install other rams and it will run fine and dandy.

man what a workhorse that system was :)
Sounds like it has some bad capacitors.
 
Odd man out here I guess. My Abit days are ones I am very thankful for being behind me. As much as I miss the Celeron/Alpha heatsink days, I don't miss Abit at all.
 
Primary rig is still the IP35 Pro + q9450 @3.6Ghz with 8GB RAM since 02/2008

Been a good run and don't expect it to end anytime soon.

I never used uGuru, but you're making me want to boot into BIOS to view the hours from there. However, with the mobo in AHCI mode (for SSD?), I cannot enter BIOS without resetting the CMOS to a default profile
 
I had an nforce 680i based Abit IN9-32X SLI that the northbridge blew up on. Still was a great board though. I'd love to get another but they were pretty rare back then.

It's replacement was a X38 Abit IX38 Quad GT. That had a Q9450 at 3.5GHz stable until 3 years ago when the voltage regulators decided to fail catastrophically. Wanted to find an exact replacement but everyone wanted way to much for them.

Now every rig has an Asus, and I'd still rather have an Abit board.
 
Was an ABit fanboy for a long time. They weren't always the most stable boards. But they were some of the most flexible for their time.

BH6. Several revs of the BX6. BE6. BP6 (running OC'ed dualie Celerons, THA SHIZNATZ!)
 
I still have a running Abit NF7S V-2.0
It outlived windows and had linux mint running.
It is a socket A board and has the original BH-5 Mushkin memory and a mobile 2600 processor.
It has a monster home made copper heat sink that looks like a blooming onion
I could not get rid of it as it is a piece of my computer history.
I loved Abit and experimented with a few modifying by soldering wires to the memory on the back of the board and this one still has the reverse cpu trick using conductive compound sealed connecting the cpu pins L -10 trick If I remember correctly.
Anyway I don't actually use it but it is still operational.
I was a frequent visitor on the Abit forums years ago with my same stilup name if any remembers.
 
I have had more than a dozen Abit motherbords , Intel and AMD , the BX chipset boards were the overclockers real starting point as far as I am concerned. I am sure I have a couple in boxes...here is one that I resurrected for my own fun.

Abit VP6 , 2 x PIII 1ghz @1140mhz , Voodoo 5500 AGP , dual boot W2K pro / XP pro , 2 gig Infineon memory , 3 x 18g scsi raid 0 , Kenwood TrueX 72x (the fastest CDR ever) my good ol' Sony 21" E540 Trinitron @ 120Hz



 
Man I really want to rebuild a setup like that just for fun. Any suggestions on where I should start looking?
 
I can hardly remember my Abit board, it was Socket A and stable as a rock with an XP-M 2400+. Those were the days :D
 
Abit was tops!!

Bh6!! First overclocking board that I remember!

Be6 and the nf7... I must of killed at least 10 nf7 boards trying to do a hard mod to the memory back when. :) haha

Still got them on storage!
 
GeekVerve said:
Aww, man, Abit and 3dfx Voodoo was my jam back in the day (OpenGL Quake!). Also used to love the Diamond Stealth and Matrox Mystique GPUs.
Sweet pic! Thanks for sharing.

Many found memories of playing q2 ffa late at night back when. Totally the best of times!

Upgrading graphics cards and cpus every chance I got and overclocked the he'll out of it to get the edge in that game! There was a great site back when that showed you how to tweak the game settings to make it run faster as well! Learned a lot back then.

3DFX!!! Ownage!
 
eclypse said:
Abit was tops!!

Bh6!! First overclocking board that I remember!

Be6 and the nf7... I must of killed at least 10 nf7 boards trying to do a hard mod to the memory back when. :) haha

Still got them on storage!
Do you have a working NF7 on storage? LOL. I can't find one to save my life right now
 
iwhocorrupts said:
Do you have a working NF7 on storage? LOL. I can't find one to save my life right now
I swear i did.. though i just got done going threw all my old hardware and nope. :/ out of like 10+ boards, only 1 is a abit board. Thats the be6-2 raid.

Edit.. there is one on ebay right now from the us.. alot overseas.
 
eclypse said:
I swear i did.. though i just got done going threw all my old hardware and nope. :/ out of like 10+ boards, only 1 is a abit board. Thats the be6-2 raid.

Edit.. there is one on ebay right now from the us.. alot overseas.
Any other 462(A) era goodies?

Found all the ones on eBay, the US seller doesn't seem to want to budge under his $90 asking price -- tough to swallow for a 13 year old motherboard...
 
I have an NF7-S that still works along with a 2500+.
 
