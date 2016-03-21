Anybody here still have a Abit board?

Weird thing happened, Uguru lost my hour count and I don't understand how.
At first I thought it was the urugu program but that just relays what's in bios.
I reinstalled it just to make sure, nothing changed.
I had roughly 65533 hours last check, it reset to zero.
No corruption, board is still rock solid.
Kinda sucks, like having your odometer roll back when you are about to hit 300K miles.
Seems petty but it was a cool feature to keep tabs on all the stats.
Not sure if flashing the bios resets it as I never have, still using the original from 2007.
