Anybody got any ideas?

Trying to get a Canon ImageFormula DR-c225 document scanner working with Linux. I'm using Simple Scan and all I get is black pages. I know the scanner is OK because it works like it should under Windows. I've Googled this and all I found was one post by somebody who got it to work by uninstalling then reinstalling Simple Scan but this brought me no joy. I'm completely ignorant when it comes to scanners and Linux. Any body got any ideas?