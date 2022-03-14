Anybody got any ideas?

D

Deadjasper

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 28, 2001
Messages
2,171
Trying to get a Canon ImageFormula DR-c225 document scanner working with Linux. I'm using Simple Scan and all I get is black pages. I know the scanner is OK because it works like it should under Windows. I've Googled this and all I found was one post by somebody who got it to work by uninstalling then reinstalling Simple Scan but this brought me no joy. I'm completely ignorant when it comes to scanners and Linux. Any body got any ideas? :)
 
cjcox

cjcox

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 7, 2004
Messages
2,145
While there was/is a 32bit driver source from Canon for Linux, says there's nothing for 64bit. IMHO, scanner might not be "ok", since it may not work under Linux :)
 
T

travm

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 26, 2016
Messages
1,645
Deadjasper said:
Trying to get a Canon ImageFormula DR-c225 document scanner working with Linux. I'm using Simple Scan and all I get is black pages. I know the scanner is OK because it works like it should under Windows. I've Googled this and all I found was one post by somebody who got it to work by uninstalling then reinstalling Simple Scan but this brought me no joy. I'm completely ignorant when it comes to scanners and Linux. Any body got any ideas? :)
Click to expand...
My scanners have always just worked. I don't think I typically use simplescan, but I scan things so rarely, and when I do I'm often on my windows box.
I would try the gimp and xsane combo on this link...
https://opensource.com/article/18/9/linux-scanner-tools
 
D

Deadjasper

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 28, 2001
Messages
2,171
cjcox said:
While there was/is a 32bit driver source from Canon for Linux, says there's nothing for 64bit. IMHO, scanner might not be "ok", since it may not work under Linux :)
Click to expand...

Canon support for Linux sucks all the way across the board. Somebody gave me this scanner so I can't really complain.
 
Nobu

Nobu

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
7,431
Think I gave up with mine and just used the wifi print/scan feature with the android app.
 
T

travm

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 26, 2016
Messages
1,645
So I used inkscape the last time I scanned in Linux. If I recall the option was obvious in the menus. I'll look at my system later and see what I see. I think the scanning protocol is pretty standard, so drivers that work should be baked in.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top