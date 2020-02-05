Anybody else disappointed in their Be Quiet case's quality?

be quiet! Dark Base 900 Black (non-pro/non-window). I've had this case for a few months, but I was just looking at it on my desk and wondering how heavy BQ's balls must be to charge what they do.



I was excited to transition from a mid-tower back to a full. The last high-end full tower case I had was an Obsidian 900D many years ago, and what I remember about it is excellent construction of aluminum and quality steel - the bezel was one solid chunk of aluminum. I wasn't expecting that level of build quality on the cheaper Dark Base, yet I was still shocked at the amount of plastic used and the only real aluminum being foil-thin sheets glued to the plastic panels that make up the front door, top, and bottom. Even the braindead PSU mounting system pales as a disappointment in comparison to the material quality. The whole thing - especially the door - feels cheap, and it's definitely not a case that can be tinkered with and reconfigured multiple times because the process by which the front and top panels are removed (ripped off the chassis, actually) and the amount of force required will lead to broken plastic pegs.



Anyway, just curious about others' experience with BQ cases.