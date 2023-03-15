Any WIFI7 Routers out in the wild yet?

Hey Folks!



I'm going to be going back to running my own network (giving up my ISP with their sub par AIO unit) and my AC66U is a little long in the tooth. in doing some research it looks like ASUS and TP Link have WIFI 7 units ready to go any day now. If I'm upgrading the router, my mindset is to have something to grow into, not out of. My current laptop supports WIFI 6E, as does my Pixel 7 Pro. My new internet service will be up and running a week from today, and I want to have all of my infrastructure in place before then. Any idea if there are any WIFI 7 units available for purchase now? Google says no, but I also live in Canada , and we are typically last to get anything.... as you can tell by the 66U, I want to buy something once, right, and then not worry about it for like 10 years lol.



I have a chance to get a screaming deal on a D link DIR x5460. I am thinking worst case this would be a solid stopgap for the price until the WIFI 7 dust settles. Fyi the house is 1100Sq ft, plus a finished basement. router would be upstairs in the back corner of the house. key devices are hardwired for CAT6 ( gaming devices obviously lol) I am hoping to have a unit with enough oomph to cover the entire space with a decent 5ghz signal. Will the D Link fit the bill? Any better suggestions? I want to keep latency as low as possible so I am shying away from a mesh network and am thinking a single device may be better.



Thanks for the input!



Reg