Any way to power one 4 pin (molex) device from TWO PSU's?

So, I might be taking advantage of the fact that my Corsair 1000D can house two systems, one EATX and one MiniITX in the same case.



Only problem is they will be sharing a water loop and fans.



I can't guarantee in my use case that one system will always be powered on when the other is on. Sometimes both will be powered on, but sometimes only one or the other will be powered on.



Is there a way to use some sort of 5v and 12v automatic transfer switch to power the same device (fan controller, pump & fans) from two different PSU's, having it just pull power from whichever one happens to be powered on?



Appreciate any thoughts!