any way to plug a USB headset into a standard 2.5 mm phono jack

I have this great Plantronics USB headset which works great with Skype, WebEx, you name it ON my PC. But what about when I need to do a vanilla "POTS" phone call, and I need a headset that can plug into the phono jack on my cordless phone handset. There are lots of those, but I'm looking for an adapter that allows me to plug that Plantronics USB headset into my POTS phone handset.
Does that exist? I've done some searching on NewEgg, Amazon, even Office Depot. Nothing. But it's like the old "X Files" TV show. I know it has to be out there somewhere.
Anybody who can point me in the right direction?
Thanks.
