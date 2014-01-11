any way to plug a USB headset into a standard 2.5 mm phono jack

Nenu said: What you asked for makes no sense.

The headphones take USB input, you cant feed analogue into them because they are digital input only.



No matter how you look at this, if you want to use your headset directly, you need to open up the headphones and get your soldering iron out.





You can feed the analogue signal into your PC soundcards microphone socket, then you can use the headphones while still attached to the PC. This will let you listen.

You need to find out if the jack socket on your phone includes a microphone connection as well as headphone.

If so, you can feed the PCs sound into it. (if not then you can only listen, not speak from the headset)

This could cause problems though.

All Windows sound will be fed to the phone, unless you use a dedicated soundcard for the headset. Click to expand...

Where did I say in my OP that I was using the USB headset with my PC? I didn't.Think of this as a "Joe User" question. Joe has a really nice, pricey headset that he uses with Skype, WebEx, etc. He also needs to do phone calls, using his Plain Old Telephone Service handset. The only thing "advanced" is that the handset is cordless, AND it has a jack for phono input. Joe is wondering if he can use that pricey headset he uses with his PC with his phone handset, because his desk is cluttered enough already and he doesn't want to spend lots of money on another headset.Joe can barely spell USB, and he has no idea of what it does, except that all the "things" he plugs into his PC also use USB.I'm exaggerating, I know. I'm trying to make a point here. Sometimes we all get so wrapped up in our technologies and toys we forget why we bought them.