Any way to force booting from PCI-e nvme card

Hello there,I have recently come across an old HP/AMD A10-powered business machine, which is horribly slow and I wanna speed it up....but I don't see any options in the bios to get it to boot from a pcie card with an nvme drive on it..Can this be done perhaps with a custom bios ? If so please let me know if you have any ideas how/where I could obtain the tools needed to accomplish this...And FYI, I have already replaced the spinning ruster buster with a 512GB SATA3 SSD, which helped a little, as did bumping the ram from 4 to 16GB, and installing a new but very slimmed down/optimized W10 pro install....and only the bare minimum apps so far...The only other thing I thought of might be to install a small d-GPU like a 2-4GB GT1030 or 1050, in order to offload some of the graphics rendering from the cpu & integrated gpu, which has only 1GB of vram...TIA for any suggestions