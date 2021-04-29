Any way to easily hosting images in lieu of using sites like imgur?

Question is in the title. I’d like to right-click, save like a desktop image when I’m troubleshooting. Maybe a Firefox extension or something?
 
Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
26,789
what are you tryin to do?! you can right click most images on the internet and save them. if you need a screen shot, snip tool works. if you want to put pic here, just copy/paste em and [H] hosts em. if they are for personal access, a google/one drive maybe.
 
This site is fine. But other sites don't host so I have to externally host pics to post them.
 
