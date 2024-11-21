Any way to disable Windows prompt whenever I turn on controller ?

ShePearl

ShePearl

Apr 16, 2004
420
Windows 11 24H2 here, currently. However this has been bugging for a long time.
Game Bar is uninstalled and disabled as I don't ever use it.

Whenever I turn on controllers (XBOX One controller, DualShock 4), I get this prompt window.

2024-11-20 19_39_02-Greenshot_cr.png


Not really a big issue since all I have to is click on any where on screen then the prompt window goes away.

However, inquiring minds want to know. Is there a way to disable this prompt? Perhaps, a registry tweak?

Thanks.
 
