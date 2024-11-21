Any way to disable Windows prompt whenever I turn on controller ?

ShePearl
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 16, 2004
- Messages
- 420
Windows 11 24H2 here, currently. However this has been bugging for a long time.
Game Bar is uninstalled and disabled as I don't ever use it.
Whenever I turn on controllers (XBOX One controller, DualShock 4), I get this prompt window.
Not really a big issue since all I have to is click on any where on screen then the prompt window goes away.
However, inquiring minds want to know. Is there a way to disable this prompt? Perhaps, a registry tweak?
Thanks.
