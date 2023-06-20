Any way to contact Microsoft Support without a Microsoft account?

So, I am kind of frustrated right now.



I had to reinstall Windows 10 on my better halfs laptop due to a drive failure.



Office 2019 (bought from an online retailer 3 years ago, activated fine the first time) fails to activate.



I've tried the online activation as well as the Phone one where you have to enter the stupidly large amount of numbers and get an activation code.



Both methods tell me my key is invalid, which is ridiculous, because I know it is valid. It was valid 3 years ago when I bought it.



Problem is, there seems to be no way to contact Microsoft support to make them fix this, at least not without signing into my Microsoft account.



The thing is, I don't have a Microsoft Account. I always install Windows with local accounts only. I don't want a Microsoft account. I bought the 2019 version specifically so that I would not have to create a Microsoft account.



I'm tearing my hair out here. Like a good, fair minded person, I spent the actual money for the product, and the frustration it is giving me is making me wish I hadn't, and instead had just pirated the piece of shit.



Appreciate any suggestions.