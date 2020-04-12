Any use/own a DIY power bank?

The Mad Atheist
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 9, 2018
- Messages
- 1,054
Have a twin cell power bank that micro USB port broke off and the cells are still good so I'm thinking of porting them to a DIY case.
Newegg have some multi bay cases for sub $10, discounted, most I'm interested in, they slapped a $40 ship from China fee so nadda from there.
This one has a description that is all over the place.
https://www.newegg.com/p/39G-00CT-00011
Package Contents: 1A
Camis Length: 38 g
SNR: eUI 5.8 (Base on Android 6.0)
Expand Size: F Jack
Material: 10 * 4.5 * 2.5 cm, 110-220V
Height: 5V
Sleeve Styles: AVDTP, 6-12mA
Weight: 5600mAh
Styles: DC 5V
Newegg have some multi bay cases for sub $10, discounted, most I'm interested in, they slapped a $40 ship from China fee so nadda from there.
This one has a description that is all over the place.
https://www.newegg.com/p/39G-00CT-00011
Package Contents: 1A
Camis Length: 38 g
SNR: eUI 5.8 (Base on Android 6.0)
Expand Size: F Jack
Material: 10 * 4.5 * 2.5 cm, 110-220V
Height: 5V
Sleeve Styles: AVDTP, 6-12mA
Weight: 5600mAh
Styles: DC 5V
Last edited: