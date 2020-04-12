Any use/own a DIY power bank?

The Mad Atheist

The Mad Atheist

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 9, 2018
Messages
1,054
Have a twin cell power bank that micro USB port broke off and the cells are still good so I'm thinking of porting them to a DIY case.
Newegg have some multi bay cases for sub $10, discounted, most I'm interested in, they slapped a $40 ship from China fee so nadda from there.
This one has a description that is all over the place.
https://www.newegg.com/p/39G-00CT-00011

Package Contents: 1A
Camis Length: 38 g
SNR: eUI 5.8 (Base on Android 6.0)
Expand Size: F Jack
Material: 10 * 4.5 * 2.5 cm, 110-220V
Height: 5V
Sleeve Styles: AVDTP, 6-12mA
Weight: 5600mAh
Styles: DC 5V
 
Last edited:
sinisterDei

sinisterDei

Gawd
Joined
Dec 1, 2004
Messages
1,023
Nope. Lack of trust in my own knowledge of electricity and things.

When it comes time to plug my wife's $700 phone into a USB power bank, I'm not comfortable with it being the one I bought online for $6 and then assembled together myself with salvaged parts, versus buying a new one for like $20 and calling it done.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top