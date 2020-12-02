Any use for UDIMM DDR3 ECC RAM?

I have pulled some memory sticks from a PC in the trash. The RAM is M391B1G73BH0-CH9
8GB/stick is a respectable size even today. I figured that this RAM seems to be used in server. Are there any mATX or smaller motherboard / CPU that can make use of them? This is for a general purpose build with a $100 budget for (used) motherboard and CPU.
