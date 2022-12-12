Any thoughts on the Thinkpad X380?

So I am cheap and need a "decent" laptop but not a "gaming" laptop... I have found over the years that the bigger the laptop the less likely I am to want to take it with me, somewhat defeating the purpose. What I want is something I can use traveling to do general computing work stuff... zoom /office / excel /remotely accessing various other systems ..blah blah nothing super intense.I was looking and found a Thinkpad X380 with a 8th gen i5 (4 core 8thread) 16GB w/ SSD laptop with warranty for under $200 and a licensed copy of window 11 and charger .. from a seller with 99.8% positive ratings.. (off lease or whatever used unit).This I think is pretty good for what I need, and pretty cheap the display is the more decent FHD 1080 IPS display..I am very close to pulling the trigger on this... I am well aware that this isn't going to be the very bleeding edge, but it sounds reasonable for my requirments and better than most new sub $400ish laptops I have seen.I am very fond of thinkpads in general and while I wish that it was more upgradeable (16GB ram is the max for this model and it is soldered to mb) and the keyboard was more like the older thinkpads still the keypads on these thinkpads are much better then what i have seen on most newer laptops?Anyone have any experience / thoughts with/about this model? reviews I have seen are reasonably good/.