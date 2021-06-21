Any suggestions

I could not find any good forums beside this oneSo i hope i can ask in here for suggestions and if i choosed the right channel.I have these Nanoleaf shapes and also alot of empty wall space around em.What coul di fill the empty wall space with in my gaming/office ?Someone suggestion me these sound proff foam panels, but what colour and shape ?If i can avoid any drill holes and use command tape then it would be nice.Since its hard concrete and allmost impossible to drill in when you dont have power tools.and sorry for the huge pictures