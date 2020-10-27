any successfully convert a SACD ISO to FLAC files?

Happy Hopping
I go thru 1 link, it doesn't work, keep saying insert [music artist name] directory can't be created.
https://techreviewstricksandtips.wordpress.com/2016/09/13/how-to-extract-sacd-iso-to-flac/
so I then try this video:
but I can't get that file called DSDMat Plugin
so has anyone manage to get it done? if so, any link or video that you find useful?
