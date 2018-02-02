Any still running an overclocked i7 5820k? (haswell-E)

G

GODenergy

[H]Lite
Joined
May 8, 2016
Messages
75
I had a 5820k from 2015ish still a 4.3 GHz and 1.150vcore (x99 asrock extreme ITX motherboard).

I was wondering if I could squeeze out a bit O' headroom more from it and was wondering if any of you chaps are running one overclocked.

I do use this PC for gaming AND for school work (engineering and programming) so it definitely must be rock stable and I would like for it to last another few years since I am a student and don't really have funds to make another purchase if this fries :p
 
G

GotNoRice

[H]ardForum Junkie
Joined
Jul 11, 2001
Messages
9,341
Are you really only running 1.150 vcore?

I'm running my 5820k @ 4.5Ghz using 1.375v. Using my EVGA X99 FTW motherboard. I am running a Corsair H100i GTX with 4 75CFM+ fans in push-pull. Even with that it begins to run a bit hot with anything that can max all 6 cores. I have been running this since 2015 also.

General rules I've always heard is to have good cooling if you go over 1.3v, and especially over 1.35v. Never go over 1.4v no matter what.
 
D

Dan_D

[H]ard as it Gets
Joined
Feb 9, 2002
Messages
55,460
I'm still running Haswell-E, but not a 5820K. However, as I recall those CPU's really didn't overclock any differently than the 5960X's, you just got fewer cores with them at the same settings. I've got two 5960X's. One runs 4.4GHz at 1.28v, the other will do 4.5GHz @ 1.35v. If you are already at 4.5GHz, I don't think you are likely to see more.
 
B

Bomber

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 14, 2002
Messages
1,123
I'm on Haswell-E still. 1.275v at 4.4ghz and still chugging along
 
KedsDead

KedsDead

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 22, 2016
Messages
128
GotNoRice said:
Are you really only running 1.150 vcore?

I'm running my 5820k @ 4.5Ghz using 1.375v. Using my EVGA X99 FTW motherboard. I am running a Corsair H100i GTX with 4 75CFM+ fans in push-pull. Even with that it begins to run a bit hot with anything that can max all 6 cores. I have been running this since 2015 also.

General rules I've always heard is to have good cooling if you go over 1.3v, and especially over 1.35v. Never go over 1.4v no matter what.
Click to expand...
I used to run with a same corsair h100i.. but my temps were always in the mid to high 50's, and would spike to over 70 while gaming.. I couldnt even run prime 95 for more than 5 mintues with out the temps freaking me out, when it would climb over 85c.. It would be fine when it was at stock speeds or at 4ghz... any higher and it would run hot.. Now I run a full custom loop, gpu & cpu.. no matter what I through at it, its idles at 30c..or room temp and never get over 40c.. I open the windows near the rig on a cold night I can get it drop to 11c, and stay there while gaming..
 
demondrops

demondrops

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 7, 2016
Messages
423
4,4 @ 1.27 atm. personally wouldnt want to go over 1.3v as iv'e read degredation of cpu could happen, fact fiction? not sure but it's probably something with it. some chip could probs run 10 years on that and others die prematurely. iv'e tried to push my cpu just for fun at 1.35 but, it really wont be stable past 4,4 no matter voltage, and im not sure it would be worth 100 mhz to run it at 1.35. iv'e just shaved more and more of my v over time.. thougt it was a good voltage 1.27 ^^ also read that it will soften up a bit over time to let u run lower. so i guess i could take of another 0.5 when i bother. and it's stable enough to sit all day and play :)
 
demondrops

demondrops

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 7, 2016
Messages
423
this 5820k is king kong stuff today hehe. and in the few games that do 4+ cores it's just awesome and was well worth the investment in the time, for gaming it really is close to the new and better cpu's. sure the 8700k will do some good numbers in some select games but that is afterall a considerably faster cpu, when it can run on 500mhz more with better ipc. still dont see this sucker above 60% load in anything gaming yet. cant figure out why i still would bother with coffe lake, cuz ive been tempted but. waiting for this zen2 8 core icelake if it's a thing. wonder how many cores am4 will get.
 
4

4330thgink

Gawd
Joined
Mar 8, 2001
Messages
650
demondrops said:
this 5820k is king kong stuff today hehe. and in the few games that do 4+ cores it's just awesome and was well worth the investment in the time, for gaming it really is close to the new and better cpu's. sure the 8700k will do some good numbers in some select games but that is afterall a considerably faster cpu, when it can run on 500mhz more with better ipc. still dont see this sucker above 60% load in anything gaming yet. cant figure out why i still would bother with coffe lake, cuz ive been tempted but. waiting for this zen2 8 core icelake if it's a thing. wonder how many cores am4 will get.
Click to expand...

I made the jump from a Phenom II 945 to the 5820K a year or so ago and haven't seen a need to make another jump. I multi-task a bunch of lower demand things. ...email, massive spreadsheets, MS Paint, PDF editors, Google Maps, municipal GIS maps, a half dozen browser pages open, Youtube playing in background, etc, etc. 12 threads at 4+ ghz each made a serious improvement over the 4 core Phenom II. The only game I play anymore is Diablo 3, and that doesn't slow down this Haswell 6 core at all.

I don't think I've yet to make this 5820K hurt, so I haven't had a need or desire to jump to newer Intel or AMD offerings.

However, here in the next week or two I'll be ripping(MakeMVK & Handbrake) DVD's and Blueray to a Plex server I'm building(Xeon E5-2667-v2). I'll be using both, 5820K and Xeon, in the beginning to load up the server with all the media I have on discs. ....that might fully utilize my 5820K until the server is loaded.
 
A

admiralperpetual

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 7, 2015
Messages
415
I've noticed a lot of cheap x99 boards on ebay lately and have considering upgrading from z77.. however I mostly just do gaming on my home system these days (work system has 5930k), so would going from a 3570k @ 4.2-4.4ghz (weather dependant ;) to 5820k even make much sense..? all the comparisons I could find were from 2015 and I think more games take advantage of the extra two cores/8 threads now..? DDR4 ram is more an issue however
 
Last edited:
A

aldamon

[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
May 24, 2000
Messages
6,505
Yes and can't see upgrading anytime soon unless the BIOS updates for Spectre are garbage.
 
B

Batboy88

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 25, 2017
Messages
323
that was quite a leap from a 945...if you're happy with that keep it, that will still run a lot of stuff. all that stuff is becoming deaddd too though...still say z170/270 watchhh gonna still be able to do just about everything for another 5-10 years probably.
 
Last edited:
KedsDead

KedsDead

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 22, 2016
Messages
128
aldamon said:
Yes and can't see upgrading anytime soon unless the BIOS updates for Spectre are garbage.
Click to expand...
And this is also if they update it.. I have a Gigabyte X99 board.. They have released a bios update for spectre and meltdown. Although I know the release info from Intel says, they are only releasing patches for 6,7 and 8th gen.. So who knows.. I do know that I tested afterward.. I used Cinebench and the scores were basicly the same.. 1249 multi and 172 single ( before ) 1242 multi and 171 single (after), and under a workload, I cant see the difference.
 
J

jmnovak

[H]Lite
Joined
Sep 14, 2007
Messages
127
Running a 5820k @ 4.7ghz 1.312v for last few years. Does everything I want so no need to update. New stuff tempting but holding for now.
 
A

aldamon

[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
May 24, 2000
Messages
6,505
KedsDead said:
And this is also if they update it.. I have a Gigabyte X99 board.. They have released a bios update for spectre and meltdown. Although I know the release info from Intel says, they are only releasing patches for 6,7 and 8th gen.. So who knows.. I do know that I tested afterward.. I used Cinebench and the scores were basicly the same.. 1249 multi and 172 single ( before ) 1242 multi and 171 single (after), and under a workload, I cant see the difference.
Click to expand...
Thanks for the report. That gives me hope that everything will be OK.
 
B

Batboy88

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 25, 2017
Messages
323
aldamon said:
Thanks for the report. That gives me hope that everything will be OK.
Click to expand...
Ive tried everything and all benches literally about the same. Nothing I could tell the difference...there is some weird stuff going on though that happened..all the sensor monitors and different ones show like a lower clock like 8-10mhz lower than it should be..no idea when that happened...
 
J

jmnovak

[H]Lite
Joined
Sep 14, 2007
Messages
127
demondrops said:
nice OC! damn.. cherry chips.
Click to expand...
Might not be fastest out there but havent noticed any need for that besides bragging rights. Close to an 8700k stock

CB 11.5 - Single-2.15
Multi- 15.41

CB 15- Single-191
Multi- 1419

CPU-Z Single-523.7
Multi- 3925.4
 
C

chrcoluk

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 7, 2008
Messages
1,214
haswell is a really nice generation (and haswell-e), I think the IMC was a brilliant idea.

My haswell doing 4.3ghz at 1.176v, although it had a BSOD only 2 days ago so some voltage degradation kicking in now.
 
demondrops

demondrops

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 7, 2016
Messages
423
i thougt.. have no idea but. that it would soften and need less voltage over time? i remember i had quite a bit of issues before but it was some win10 power settings, some kernel 44 thing, never happen again after. i think only thing my cpu dont like is prim 95.. it seems to not have issues with anything else and i tried alot of different things boatload of different games hefty gaming sessions, aida, occp and intel burn test. and ontop of beeing 24/7 stable i just cant see the issue anyway. im trying out with even lower v now and ran some few test on 1.26 seem to do just fine for now. then again i didnt bother too much with the v to begin with i just let bios do it auto wich was smth like 1.285 for 44x and as it was a good bit away from max safe 24/7 v..

but so much agree 5820k is rly nice! have to add it would be nice to get a 6900k replacement but it seems it migth aswell buy new MB and 7820x cuz ppl sell it for more then that used and new is near double! O_O so i guess if anything waiting for icelakes instead or if bother to upgrade. rather get this new titanium card in a year..
 
Last edited:
Morphes

Morphes

[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
Jul 16, 2001
Messages
4,109
I just started overclocking it, and have had no need to honestly. Rocking the 5820k stock, Haven't noticed anything where it feels like the cpu is holding anything back. I really only play pubg lately and get 90-120 frames on 1440. Definitely tempting to upgrade to the new x series but really no need for me personally. I'll wait until there is a reason to upgrade or I want to build a LAN rig
 
S

somebrains

Gawd
Joined
Nov 10, 2013
Messages
898
Does the Newegg 7280x price cut do anything to sway you guys currently on X99?
When I see 6950 or 5960 pricing north of $500 I scratch my head.
 
N

Neapolitan6th

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 18, 2016
Messages
1,082
jmnovak said:
Might not be fastest out there but havent noticed any need for that besides bragging rights. Close to an 8700k stock

CB 11.5 - Single-2.15
Multi- 15.41

CB 15- Single-191
Multi- 1419

CPU-Z Single-523.7
Multi- 3925.4
Click to expand...
Man still wishing I bought the 5820k instead of the 6800k. Can only get mine to max at 4.2-4.3ghz. Only ever gotten as high as 1315 in cinebench R15. Literally 4.3ghz@1.44 vcore (only briefly)

Nice OC (y)
 
J

Jayy88

[H]Lite
Joined
Mar 9, 2018
Messages
108
Neapolitan6th said:
Man still wishing I bought the 5820k instead of the 6800k. Can only get mine to max at 4.2-4.3ghz. Only ever gotten as high as 1315 in cinebench R15. Literally 4.3ghz@1.44 vcore (only briefly)

Nice OC (y)
Click to expand...
1315 is pretty good and ok. a lot of everything else has a hard time breaking 1100 even.
 
B

Burner27

[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
Oct 23, 2000
Messages
6,373
I have a 5820k being used as a 2012r2 server running hyper-v with multiple VMs. I don’t OC but I haven’t seen a need to upgrade as I think the ROI wouldn’t be worth it. Unless someone can convince me otherwise?
 
A

Aaron_ATX

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 15, 2003
Messages
1,804
Still running my 5820k @ 4.5 with 1.29v and ram at 2666. Still very pleased with it, using it as a gaming rig.
 
drutman

drutman

[H]Lite
Joined
Jan 4, 2016
Messages
95
Yes mine is at 4.3 GHz with just a multiplier bump to 43X nothing else changed in the BIOS. Runs a cool 65 C with a Kraken AIO.

CPU chews up anything I throw at it, no need to upgrade to 299 platform, bunch of marketing hype.

Mine was bought for $279 from microcenter, new.
 
Last edited:
demondrops

demondrops

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 7, 2016
Messages
423
so funny my MB if i change cache ratio to around 43, and leave cache voltage on auto it set it easily at 1.45...! incase ppl would do something similar as iv'e read it's far above what is safe o_o for cpu voltage it wont auto that hard tho. now this is for my motherboard specifically probs different for other MB's. it didnt need anywhere near as much anyway tho lol, same goes for cpu voltage it just take a reasonably high and safe number it seems. just not for cache ..
 
K

ktos2

n00b
Joined
Jul 2, 2016
Messages
13
I'm running mine at 4.4GHz and 1.215Vcore, nothing else changed with a Hyper 212 Evo (I'm sorry, I've been saving up for a custom loop but i'm always just short of getting one :(). The only reason i overclocked was Forza Horizon 3's shitty optimalization and even with a 212 Evo it never gets over 70°C. Absolutely amazing CPU
 
B

bpizzle1

[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
Oct 27, 2007
Messages
4,138
Still have mine going strong at 4.4. I don't remember the exact voltage I settled on, but I feel like it's something like 1.28 or so. It does 4.5 at a bit over 1.3, but I backed it down a notch just to be a little less rough on it. I've had the upgrade itch for a while now, but there's really not too much of a point. I play games at 4k, so I'm not even close to being cpu bottlenecked.

That said, I may look at the Ryzen refresh that's dropping soon. I know it's not going to give me noticeably better performance, but I've been wanting to try the platform for a while.
 
D

Drewis

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 25, 2006
Messages
453
4.5 @ 1.3v manual vcore, auto everything else. RAM needs upgrading to push further. I believe I have a decent chip. Figure my limit is 4.7 @ 1.35 v ?? :)
 
S

Sparky

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 9, 2000
Messages
3,207
I still am using a 5960x on an Asrock ITX x99. Running at 4.0Ghz. Stock voltage. I have updated the video card from 980TI to Titan Xp to Titan V.
 
D

Dan_D

[H]ard as it Gets
Joined
Feb 9, 2002
Messages
55,460
I recently replaced my 5960X in my main rig with a Threadripper 2920X. However, I am going to put my 5960X back into service in another role soon.
 
III_Slyflyer_III

III_Slyflyer_III

n00b
Joined
Sep 17, 2019
Messages
57
Still running my 5930K @ 4.5Ghz (1.33vCore, 1.8 Input, +0.15 SA), I can still hit 4.6 ~ 4.7Ghz, but it requires 1.37 vCore or more for gaming stability, which also pumps up temps on my H100i. Stable and cool for gaming, but will not pass true stability testing at those speeds sadly. Pretty sure 4.5Ghz was my "wall". Was never able to overclock the Cache past it's stock of 3.5Ghz though even with added voltage.

Running the 125 Strap as I have my 16GB Quad channel DDR4 running at 2800Mhz at 14-14-14-28 @ 1T at 1.29V. Still using my AsRock X99 OC Formula, what an amazing motherboard this has been over the years and when I was using SLI on 1080's before I snagged a 2080Ti, SLI ran great at full 16X bandwidth.

I have been tempted to upgrade as of late, but beyond "benchmarks", I'm not sure I would see a huge improvement yet in actual gaming at 1440P or 4K. I actually bench the same in games as my buddy with a 7980XE at 4.4Ghz who also has a 2080Ti.

Probably one of the best and longest lasting systems I have ever built and hoping it hangs on for a little longer! :) Been running this way since it released in 2015!
 
N

Neapolitan6th

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 18, 2016
Messages
1,082
Been running a 6800k. Through OCing per core using IntelXTU and a touch of BCLK OCing I was able to get 1 core to touch 4.425 gigahertz at a stupid 1.5vcore (the rest of the cores are clocked down at 1.4 vcore) It will score 182 in the single core Cinebench R15 benchmark

Not quite a 5820k, but I certainly think haswell had the OC advantage over Broadwell on the whole
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top