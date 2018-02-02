Any still running an overclocked i7 5820k? (haswell-E)

I had a 5820k from 2015ish still a 4.3 GHz and 1.150vcore (x99 asrock extreme ITX motherboard).
I was wondering if I could squeeze out a bit O' headroom more from it and was wondering if any of you chaps are running one overclocked.
I do use this PC for gaming AND for school work (engineering and programming) so it definitely must be rock stable and I would like for it to last another few years since I am a student and don't really have funds to make another purchase if this fries
