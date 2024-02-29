Any safe ways to sell a GPU online?

Are you asking advice for selling on [H]? Because threads like these have been closed in the past that we’re asking for advice not pertaining to this forum.The last one I saw basically said this area isn’t for advice about fs/t issues outside of this forum.As far as tips here go, I’ve sold plenty taking fee less payments and it’s been fine. I also have good heat, history, recent sales and references from [H]. I feel out the buyer per se also, even if it’s a fee less payment method.If anything feels sketchy I don’t do it. I also only deal with who have heat and recent activity here on the forum.I haven’t sold outside of [H] when it comes to high end gpu’s because of all the issues and fees and risk sellers face. It’s not worth that hassle to me. I just sell it here .