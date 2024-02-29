Any safe ways to sell a GPU online?

C

Coldblackice

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 14, 2010
Messages
1,152
I have a new EVGA 3080 Ti FTW3 Ultra I'm selling, with a few interested buyers, none of them local (unfortunately). I'm wary of selling a high-value item like this online via shipping/Paypal/eBay/etc. given the horror stories I've heard of sellers getting scammed due to payment services nearly always siding with the buyer.

Aside from selling in person/locally (ideal), what would be the least-risky way for a seller to not get scammed selling this?
 
Are you asking advice for selling on [H]? Because threads like these have been closed in the past that we’re asking for advice not pertaining to this forum.

The last one I saw basically said this area isn’t for advice about fs/t issues outside of this forum.

https://hardforum.com/threads/sold-...-they-are-attached-to-apple-id-still.2026673/

As far as tips here go, I’ve sold plenty taking fee less payments and it’s been fine. I also have good heat, history, recent sales and references from [H]. I feel out the buyer per se also, even if it’s a fee less payment method.

If anything feels sketchy I don’t do it. I also only deal with who have heat and recent activity here on the forum.

I haven’t sold outside of [H] when it comes to high end gpu’s because of all the issues and fees and risk sellers face. It’s not worth that hassle to me. I just sell it here .
 
Here is a great place. Be a great buyer and a great seller and keep it up!

eBay is not as bad as everyone says - just protect yourself. They take massive fees, though. I always like making the same or a bit more and saving people more here.

No matter what - insure it to the full value, require signature, have tracking.

Be wary when you deal in Zelle / PayPal F&F / Venmo (that said I have yolo'd $1500, $1750 amounts with no protection and it has been just fine) - anything without buyer protection. Just make sure they have an awesome reputation. If you're new - perhaps only deal in regular PayPal payments which offers your protection. Fund it with a credit card that is very pro-consumer (i.e. AMEX) to double protect yourself.
 
