Any safe ways to sell a GPU online?

Coldblackice
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Aug 14, 2010
- Messages
- 1,152
I have a new EVGA 3080 Ti FTW3 Ultra I'm selling, with a few interested buyers, none of them local (unfortunately). I'm wary of selling a high-value item like this online via shipping/Paypal/eBay/etc. given the horror stories I've heard of sellers getting scammed due to payment services nearly always siding with the buyer.
Aside from selling in person/locally (ideal), what would be the least-risky way for a seller to not get scammed selling this?
Aside from selling in person/locally (ideal), what would be the least-risky way for a seller to not get scammed selling this?