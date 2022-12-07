Any RTX 4090 vs Lian Li O11 Dynamic?

Looking to upgrade from a 3090 to a 4090 and trying to figure what will fit in my case.



Just wondering if anyone had any experience with stuffing an RTX 4090 in a Lian Li O11 Dynamic Case? (The original O11 Dynamic, not the EVO or Mini or any of the other offshoots). On PCPartsPicker I see a few with the EVO and the Mini, but none with the original O11 Dynamic. I don't want to swap my case out.



If so, which brand/model of RTX 4090 exactly is it that you found to fit?



I currently have an EVGA RTX 3090 Ultra FTW3 in there and it JUST fits with the cables touching the glass (But not providing much pressure to prevent seating of the cables). I've been running this for a year and a half without issue. The length isn't the issue, its the height of the card. Any taller than my 3090 and the 4090 cables won't fit behind the glass. Based on the published specs from various 4090 AIB cards and the 4090 FE, it looks like the 4090 FE should fit. It also looks like the MSI SUPRIM might fit. For either case I'd probably be better off if I can get ahold of some of those new CableMod adapters that are hopefully coming soon.



I have been looking at the published dimensions for various cards and comparing that to the published max GPU heights for this case but published specs are one thing, and actual first hand experience of someone here who has actually put one in this case is another.



I found a few reddit posts of someone who apparently got a zotac 4090 (the spaceship looking one) to fit without issue, but I checked the published specs for that card vs. my case and it still doesn't look like it would fit so I'm leery to consider that one.



At this point, its looking like my best option is just the FE....but I figured I'd ask and see if anyone else used this case with a 4090.



Thanks!