Any recommmedations on sharing multimedia files among family?

With many people located all over the place and pictures and video being generated from Iphones to Androids, I wanted to figure out a way where we can all share files. At first I thought was to build a NAS but after doing some googling, remote NAS access seems really complicated to setup. My next thought was to setup a ftp server but me think some of the older family members might struggle with that...but that seems the easiest option for me so far.



Has anyone here done something similar for their family and can suggest a more practical route.