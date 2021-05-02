Any recommendations for a portable 2TB storage drive?

I am looking to buy a 2tb ssd photo and video storage drive and whatever else may be important to me. I want to have the ability to use it on multiple pcs. I just want to see what you guys might recommend. I am trying to stay in the $250 range.

I see the 2tb samsung T5 2TB is $230, this looks to be be a good all in one option.

My other option is either an m.2 sata/nvme or a 2.5" drive with an enclosure. I feel like this is going to be my best option for the fastest most reliable drive.
 
Comixbooks said:
USB 3.0 is really slow if you have USBc port or thunderbolt that is alot faster.
Well the T5 is usbc 3.1 and says up to 540mbs not sure about actual speed tho. I'm not sure if I would be gaining anything significant paying a bit more buying a 2.5 drive or m.2 and putting it inside an enclosure,

Any thing I go with I would use at least usbc 3.1 but preferably 3.1 gen 2
 
