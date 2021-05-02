Any recommendations for a portable 2TB storage drive?

I am looking to buy a 2tb ssd photo and video storage drive and whatever else may be important to me. I want to have the ability to use it on multiple pcs. I just want to see what you guys might recommend. I am trying to stay in the $250 range.



I see the 2tb samsung T5 2TB is $230, this looks to be be a good all in one option.



My other option is either an m.2 sata/nvme or a 2.5" drive with an enclosure. I feel like this is going to be my best option for the fastest most reliable drive.