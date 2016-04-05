Any recommendation on cheap 2.0 computer speakers?

HiCZoK
Gawd
- Joined
- Sep 18, 2006
- Messages
- 847
Hi,
I have Cambridge soundworks dt2200 which I am using in 2.1 setup for last 15 (!!!) years.
It sound great and I really like it but I am thinking about moving on to something more clutter free.
Any powered 2.0 speakers on a budget? I will be plugging them in the back of e10k.
thanks!
