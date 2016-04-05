Any recommendation on cheap 2.0 computer speakers?

HiCZoK

HiCZoK

Gawd
Joined
Sep 18, 2006
Messages
847
Hi,
I have Cambridge soundworks dt2200 which I am using in 2.1 setup for last 15 (!!!) years.
It sound great and I really like it but I am thinking about moving on to something more clutter free.

Any powered 2.0 speakers on a budget? I will be plugging them in the back of e10k.
thanks!
 
W

westrock2000

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 3, 2005
Messages
9,259
Budget and general size constraints?

$20? $100? Coke can size? Bookshelf speaker size? Soundbar? Subwoofer?
 
A

Archmage

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 13, 2000
Messages
3,023
|[GUIDE]| - Powered Studio Monitors • /r/Zeos - this guy has some decent recommendations (he doesn't do measurements, just provides an opinion, which I think is useful for budget audio). A note about the Micca speakers: The powered pb42x is pretty good and compact, but I think the mb42x mk3 supposedly has an updated crossover, so pairing that with an external SMSL amp would be better. That would of course push the price up closer to the next 2 items (and I got my LSR 305's (physically much larger though) for $200 + tax when Amazon had a sale). Check his video reviews.

[>Guide<] - Desktop 2.0 Speaker Systems • /r/Zeos - his un-powered speaker recommendations.
 
HiCZoK

HiCZoK

Gawd
Joined
Sep 18, 2006
Messages
847
westrock2000 said:
Budget and general size constraints?

$20? $100? Coke can size? Bookshelf speaker size? Soundbar? Subwoofer?
No more than 100$ I think. Small size, just to fit near monitor on desk. Soundbar is good, not too big bookshelfs are good too. Prefer volume knob on the speaker to not have separate cable.

Archmage
I am still looking at Yout recommendations. I don't really like Zeos. He is a crazed audiophille. He is right most of time and his reviews are indepth but He has wrong point of view for my budget and needs.

I am more looking at stuff like Creative T20 (although I am not a big fan of their looks), something frlom logitech like z333 looks fantastic too. It looks so nice that I would almost be willing to get it with sub and separate volume control and I said above, I dont want those elements. But Z333 looks appealing. Wonder how it sound being rated at only 40W
 
HiCZoK

HiCZoK

Gawd
Joined
Sep 18, 2006
Messages
847
Price is acceptable and those are actually even available in Poland and they even sell those with stands!
Not sure if I like the green (hope it's not glowing).
What about bass? Is there any? Everytime I see "studio monitors" on any audio gear, that means it's no fun bassless coffin of a sound for me

But thats about what I was asking about. Small powered bookshelfs without separate sub for a reasonable price. They don't have metal grill but that shouldnt bne a problem. I will read up on those because thats the first I hear about that company. Thanks. Why is there Creative in the name ?
 
Last edited:
A

atarione

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 17, 2011
Messages
2,043
HiCZoK said:
Price is acceptable and those are actually even available in Poland and they even sell those with stands!
Not sure if I like the green (hope it's not glowing).
What about bass? Is there any?

But thats about what I was asking about. Small powered bookshelfs without separate sub for a reasonable price. They don't have metal grill but that shouldnt bne a problem. I will read up on those because thats the first I hear about that company. Thanks. Why is there Creative in the name ?
Honestly I have no idea about availability in Poland (sorry I missed that was your location)... as far as bass goes... sitting right in front of them at your pc ..it should be ok.. I mean they are 3" woofers so.... room shaking base.. probably not honestly ..but they sounded pretty good to me when I have listened to them at my friends house.

and yes.. the green is not my favorite either..but these (if available in your country) i think could meet your needs
 
P

pticurina

n00b
Joined
Feb 19, 2021
Messages
16
I recently bought a logitech z-120 speakers, 2.0 system, connected to creative labs x-fi xtreme gamer sound card, great and loud...
for the test, play this:
Cheap logitech speakers and some slightly better decided sound card is the best combination.These integrated sound what’s on the motherboards aren’t good at all.
 
