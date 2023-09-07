Any reason to expect 4xDIMM-DDR5 @ XMP with 14th Gen?

The 4 DIMMs "OCed" via XMP seems a known issue. I saw a work-around suggesting that allowing each DIMM to handle it's own voltage solves it, but I only have 2x16GB right now. Changing the slot placement, too, is said to have an impact (kit 1 in A1/A2, kit 2 in B1/B2).

But, I'd like to doubled my RAM next year - and keep it at 6400M/T. Anyone have insight on the IMC in the RL refresh improving on this item?

