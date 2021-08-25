Any Reason Still to NOT get a Liquid Freezer 2 for AM4?

Does the Rev 4 hardware basically alleviate all the AM4 woes I been hearing about? Sounds like it might still be a bit of a pita to install, but not toooo bad? Any reason not to get the biggest size I can fit? I realize performance drops off after 280, but for 30 bucks ehh.. Hoping to cool 5900x on an ASUS x570 TUF Gaming Pro in a Phanteks Enthoo primo.



-----------



More Deets for the dedicated :

So I finally gave in bought a 3080 lil bit scalped. Figured I should upgrade the rest of my system from 4790k stuff! I basically had to do a cram session on what's good out there, and I'm struggling the most on cooling! I read the Liquid Freezer 2 is the go to AIO (I have a Corsair 100i who's performance appears to be degrading, considered even reusing until I realized Pi will make my old cpu go to 100C!). Some of the options that allow refilling were appealing, but I don't want to sacrifice too much cooling or noise. I am basically struggling with the decision and was hoping this would push me over the edge (in a good way, to the order page lol).



AMD 5900x

ASUS x570 TUF Gaming Pro

WD Black SN850 1TB NVMe SSD

32GB Ballistix

ZOTAC 3080

Phanteks Enthoo Primo case.