Any reason not to use dual PSUs?

E

EnderW

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Sep 25, 2003
Messages
11,087
I have a O11 mini case which does not fit an ATX PSU. It does however support 1-2 SFX PSUs.

I currently have a SF600 platinum. Thinking of upgrading the computer to a 12900K and 3090 Ti.

For less than the price of the silver stone 1000 watt PSU, I could simply add another SF600 or even SF750.

My plan would be to run the GPU from the new PSU and leave the motherboard and CPU on the existing SF600.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top