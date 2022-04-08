Any reason not to use dual PSUs?

I have a O11 mini case which does not fit an ATX PSU. It does however support 1-2 SFX PSUs.



I currently have a SF600 platinum. Thinking of upgrading the computer to a 12900K and 3090 Ti.



For less than the price of the silver stone 1000 watt PSU, I could simply add another SF600 or even SF750.



My plan would be to run the GPU from the new PSU and leave the motherboard and CPU on the existing SF600.