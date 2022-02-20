Any Reason Not to Get a Kingston KC3000?

Upgrading from a 960 Pro and was naturally going to choose the 980 Pro.
Noticed recent reviews claiming the KC3000 is faster and since this is going into a desktop, don't have to worry about power consumption or heat.
Since the price is only about $15 more for the Kingston drive over the Samsung, any reason I should reconsider going with the KC3000?
