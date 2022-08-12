Any reason AT&T Fiber would just stop working totally mostly over wireless one day when using BGW 210 gateway in IP Passthrough mode with a RT-AX86U?

N

ng4ever

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 18, 2016
Messages
2,809
It makes no sense.


I prefer using my Asus RT-AX86U as my main device and the AT&T Gateway as a dummy modem only if possible. I get more control and tweaking! So having the Asus RT-AX86U as just a wireless access point makes me sad. :(

Though at least it works now.


Just curious if anyone else had this problem lately? Guessing no.


It is ok either way.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top