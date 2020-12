Depending on workload you’d want to think about 4x sticks vs 2x.

Cost of doubling 3200 TVs 4x 3600 then what actual gain you get out of the spend vs other components.



Adobe heavy workloads would benefit from a scratch drive, that’s been documented in their forums ad nauseous.

I’ll assume you’ve got a lot of ready heavy photo work, so a drive that maintain read & write speed across the entire length of the drive would be useful depending on your output file sizes or resolutions.



Cpu core boost isn’t infinite, thermal throttling is a thing over a long sequential workload, take awoke time to log your temps/voltages with a selection of your workflows. If you kick down core loading thru frequency loss then gains in other areas become moot.



Would your workflows punch thru the consumer chipset 128gb ceiling?

Bc that’s a reason to stop spending on small gains, bandage the obvious current non-ram components, and think about hedt when am5 starts to turtle.