Any Quantum Fiber Users Here? (EDIT: Went U.S. Internet!)

I have Century Link Fiber. I paid $75 extra to bring the ONT inside to my main router and connected it directly to the ONT. In other words they had to run a fiber cable in the house through my attic to my router. I did not want to use and pay rent for their equipment.The ONT or Optical Network Terminal is basically the modem for Fiber internet.I would let them install there own equipment to get it up and running. The tech will not mess with your equipment in any way shape or form.Factory reset you router before you begin connecting it to the ONT.The auto negotiate found in most router will set it up as needed asking a few basic questions.Once set up return the modem/router back to Century Link to avoid the 8 bucks a month.There are tons of toots out there so do some googling.You will find some that say you will need log in and password for Century link servers but that was not the case for me.I used an Asus RT-AX3000 (RTAX58U) router not found on the list of compatible routers from CenturyLink.A bit slow today but 10 time better than DSL