Any Quantum Fiber Users Here? (EDIT: Went U.S. Internet!)

sk3tch

Sep 5, 2008
2,862
Quantum Fiber (aka CenturyLink) is in my hood and I'm getting it on Tuesday. My question relates to the location inside - apparently they'll use power lines outside and that would put it in the back of my house and I have Ethernet jacks on that floor towards the front of the house. Does anyone have any idea of what they can do RE: installation in-home? I doubt the techs will get too crazy and just want to plunk it inside. This is the benefit cable has for me, as coax is throughout the house so I just have the cable to my cable modem in the basement where all my network gear is...

In a perfect world they'd run it to the basement (which is semi-accessible from the back of the house via the pantry).
 
No experience in particular, but generally I've found isp installer techs are wary of inside wire installation because they have no idea what's in those walls. And if I have cabling I can typically use, I make it easy for them to just dump it wherever they're comfortable with as long as it's a straight ethernet drop where I can pull a public IP via dhcp. Tends to be a win-win that way since I don't have to worry about 'equipment'.
 
I have Century Link Fiber. I paid $75 extra to bring the ONT inside to my main router and connected it directly to the ONT. In other words they had to run a fiber cable in the house through my attic to my router. I did not want to use and pay rent for their equipment.
The ONT or Optical Network Terminal is basically the modem for Fiber internet.
I would let them install there own equipment to get it up and running. The tech will not mess with your equipment in any way shape or form.
Factory reset you router before you begin connecting it to the ONT.
The auto negotiate found in most router will set it up as needed asking a few basic questions.
Once set up return the modem/router back to Century Link to avoid the 8 bucks a month.
There are tons of toots out there so do some googling.
You will find some that say you will need log in and password for Century link servers but that was not the case for me.
I used an Asus RT-AX3000 (RTAX58U) router not found on the list of compatible routers from CenturyLink.
A bit slow today but 10 time better than DSL
https://www.speedtest.net/result/14913640340
 
That’s great to know - thank you. Did you have to give them a heads up ahead of time or did the tech just inform you that it would cost extra?
 
CenturyLink, if it has a down side it's customer service. I tried to address what I wanted before the install and it was near impossible to speak to a real person or get answer for my specific question.
That said, it may be better in your area.
I told the installer what I wanted, he quoted me a price, we agreed before he started.
Makes sense if you think about it, every house is different meaning it would be hard to slap a one size fits all price on it.
 
Super helpful, thanks! I figure if all goes south I’ll just negotiate with the dude and abort the install and reschedule at worst.

EDIT: after reading reviews locally I've decided to go with a smaller, local ISP - U.S. Internet. Similar install and setup. No $200 bonus like Quantum/CenturyLink but I do get to support local and small and everyone raves about their service (plus, when I'm ready - they have 10 GIG for $300/mo 😳). Thank you for all the advice on Quantum Fiber - it applies to U.S. Internet, as well - they're fiber and did a ton of installation of infrastructure in our neighborhood last year and the year prior.
 
simple is better honestly but what ever you do just use their ONT and get or use current router. I have this with my fiber. ONT outside the house in the com box and from their to my own router UDM pro
 
Great! Yes, I have a Firewalla Gold Plus that I use with Xfinity 1.25GB currently (via my own ARRIS Surfboard S33 DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem).

The ONT == cable modem?

U.S. Internet recommends you use your own router, although they have a $10/mo Wi-Fi solution. I've got eero Pro 6E for my wireless access points.

So I should be all set - just hoping I can pay a little extra and get them to put the ONT in my basement.
 
yes ONT is like the modem for a cable connection. your setup seems very solid :)
 
They were the first isp to offer 10 gig. I wish they would spread to the east side of the cities. I would definitely go with them if I could.
 
Initial install went great - dude was super professional and did a great job.

Outside ingress point:
https://sk3tch.com/images/usi/IMG_2201.jpeg

Routed to the outside box:
https://sk3tch.com/images/usi/IMG_2202.jpeg

Indoor ingress point:
https://sk3tch.com/images/usi/IMG_2203.jpeg

ONT location (ignore my mess):
https://sk3tch.com/images/usi/IMG_2204.jpeg

Next steps are the digging and all that jazz which we do not need to be home for. Will be about 3-4 weeks until I am live. They didn't charge any extra to put it in the basement. I'm a happy camper so far!!!
 
