Any Prosumer/Enterprise-ish Wireless Access Points I'm missing?

So I installed the R650's last night, and apart from the short stint where one wouldn't grab an IP address and I spentmore time troubleshooting than I care to admit just to find I forgot to hit "apply" after changing the DHCP static IP assignment in OPNSense...But that has nothing to do with the Ruckus R650 AP's.These things rock.I got two of them because I absolutely needed two Unifi UAP-AC-LR's to cover my entire house without issues, but I probably could have gotten away with just the one R650. The signal is just that strong, in spite of difficult walls.One of them is installed on the side of the house where the main entrance is, and the other is on the other side. Right now, phones and other mobile devices connect to the one near the front, and never migrate to the back because they don't need to. That definitely was not the case with my Unifi AP's. I had to tinker with the client load balancing adjacent radio thresholds to get clients to actually migrate to the second AP for better load balancing. Crazy.When I moved to Unifi in 2009 it was becuase I lived in a dense neighborhood where the 2.4Ghz band was overloaded, and performance was awful. (While 802.11n came out in 2008, 5Ghz wasn't in common residential use yet at that point). I tried all sorts of consumer routers of increasing levels of expense and nothing worked. Then someone on here recommended Unifi, and it cut through the noise like it wasn't even there. I was thrilled.When I upgraded to the 802.11ac long range access points, they were even better than my first one (I presume it was 2.4Ghz only b/g/n? I can't remember)I didn't think it was possible, but these Ruckus unitsthe Unifi AP's from a radio signal perspective. Like, night and day. I am very happy.They are pricy, but I guess you get what you pay for.My only complaints (and these are minor) with the R650 and Unleashed combo are:1.) Limited client activity and traffic logging (but maybe I just haven't figured out how to do this right yet)2.) Seriously long boot times when you make a configuration change that requires rebooting a unit. (which thankfully is rare)I have two of them set up, both using the aforementioned DC-> DC PoE injectors. One with a ~25ft Cat6 cable and one with a 75ft cat6 cable.The Injectors are only rated for gigabit, but they do negotiate 2.5gig. Except the one with the longer cable eventually drops down to gigabit.Right now I have them going into one of the 10gig SFP+ ports each of my Mikrotik CSS326-24G-2S+RM switches using one of Mikrotiks S+RJ10 2.5/5/10 SFP+ to copper adapters and then going into the Gigabit rated PoE Injectors.Excuse this hastily edited and reused network diagram for illustrative purposes:I knew it was no guarantee that the gigabit rated PoE injectors would work at multigig speeds, but I also knew it was a possibility, as as far as the switch and AP's are concerned, the injectors are just a cable. The PoE insertion has no part in the auto-negotiation process. As long as the signal is good enough, they will negotiate 2.5gig.Which brings me to my only hickup thus far. The one with the longer cable - after several hours - will drop down to gigabit speeds. An anticipated risk.It is notable that the S+RJ10 adapters runhot (2.7W of power into a tiny footprint with limited heat dissipation will do that.The one hooked up to the secondary device hovers at 68C at idle. The one to the Master at 72C at idle. And this is in ~67F ambient rooms.My theory is that the temperature contributes to the dropping down to gigabit.The CSS326-24F-2S+ switches are passively cooled which contributes tot he problem. I may try adding some small heatsinks to the SFP+ cages and some scaled back (to keep them silent) 40mm Noctuas to these switches to keep the temps down and see if that helps.If it doesn't,swapping the long run for a better category cable will help. (solid core Cat8?) I mean, Cat6 should be fine for 75ft of multigig, but I suspect the signal drops across the PoE injector. I figure since it is right on the edge of working reliably, maybe if I reduce the signal loss by switching to Cat8, the total signal loss in the chain will be low enough that it will stay at 2.5Gig permanently.I mean, 2.5Gig is really not necessary for what I do with WiFi, but if I can I would prefer my wired network to be non-blocking as far as the AP's are concerned just on principle.I will post back with results when I get around to it.But all of that said, I am pretty excited about this setup. These Ruckus units really are kickass.