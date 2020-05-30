any program that allows me to re-orginize this list?

Hopefully I can explain this correctly.
I have the attached script with entries from 1 to over 5000.
I need to split so I will do from 1 to 500 then 501 to 1000 etc.
But in order to do this, I need to delete all entries and leave only 1 to 500 first,. Then delete all entries and leave only 501 to 1000 BUT I need to change the number row number to be 1 to 500 not 501 to 1000.
I don't know if its possible but is there any way to do this without me painfully going one by one?

Thanks
 

