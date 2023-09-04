Any point to using 2 video cards nowadays?

My friend runs 6 displays on his PC, all of which are at least 1080p. He's using a Radeon RX 6900 XT, with a Radeon RX 570 as a secondary card to handle some of the extra monitors. I don't recall the specifics, but he said things didn't work out too well when trying to drive all 6 displays with one card (and one of those displays is a 4K 144Hz monitor too). So uuhh, I guess if you intend on using a shitload of monitors you might need more than one GPU. Although I coulda sworn Radeon GPUs were usually fine driving up to 6 displays in the past (like back during the Eyefinity days).
One thing that you can run in to with a mixed video card situation is issues or even app crashes when moving something across monitors that span the cards. We've seen it at work occasionally when someone has a discrete GPU and uses the integrated one for more screens. For most shit it works fine but even something like video playback can cause issues sometimes.
Not saying it can't work, but I'd question the utility, particularly since it isn't hard to find dGPUs that'll do 4 monitors (and they make ones that'll do more).