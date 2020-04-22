Any PCIe Cards with Internal USB-C Headers? (F_U32C)

Hey all,I just completed my new build. The motherboard had one of those new fancy F_U32C internal USB C headers. (pic is not from my motherboard)Luckily my new case has these on the front panel. Thing is, my case has two of them, my motherboard only has one port.I hate having a dead port on the front of my case.I have been googling but can't seem to find any PCIe cards with these internal headers. Is anyone aware of any?Appreciate any suggestions.