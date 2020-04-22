Any PCIe Cards with Internal USB-C Headers? (F_U32C)

Zarathustra[H]
I Complain about Everything
Hey all,
I just completed my new build. The motherboard had one of those new fancy F_U32C internal USB C headers. (pic is not from my motherboard)
Luckily my new case has these on the front panel. Thing is, my case has two of them, my motherboard only has one port.
I hate having a dead port on the front of my case.
I have been googling but can't seem to find any PCIe cards with these internal headers. Is anyone aware of any?
Appreciate any suggestions.
