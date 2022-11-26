Any other routers that offer the Traffic Meter feature that Netgear has?

This feature is one that I found very useful at times.

I can specify a monthly data cap and it will kill any more traffic once reached.



I haven't found any other routers to offer it.



It's not related to bandwidth QoS, which I would say it applied at a client level.

This is for the entire group behind the router as a whole, where I can set a cap that it can't go over 900GB.



Comcast/XFinity doesn't have any actual competitor in my area, I'm stuck using their service, along with their data cap limits, unless I want to pay more.



I feel my current router is on its last legs, as there are times it stops handing out IP addresses, but existing connections are still working.

Maybe find a good deal during cyber monday.