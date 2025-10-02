any other brand's 90 deg. GPU adapter caught on fire besides the ones from CableMOD?

Happy Hopping
https://cablemod.com/adapterrecall/
https://gamersnexus.net/gpus/12vhpwr-dumpster-fire-investigation-contradicting-specs-corner-cutting
https://www.pcgamesn.com/nvidia/cablemod-adapter-recall
https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...-dollar74500-in-property-damage-claims-so-far
https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/e...d-adapters-recalled-due-fire-and-burn-hazards
I want to know if these fire hazard is a CableMod specific problem or an industry wide problem w/ these 90- deg. adapter?
and to the people who suffers ONLY black screen, consider yourself lucky:
