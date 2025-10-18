  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Any Other Brand I Should Consider?

Looking for a 2TB Gen5 nvme drive. Have pretty much used Samsung Pro nvme drives over the last several years so I was just going to go with the 9100 Pro.

Figured I would ask to see if any other brand's drives are worth considering.

I will pretty much exclusively use this drive in my system so it'll handle OS, files, and games
 
