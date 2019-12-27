Any of you with an AMD GPU and Centos Stream 8.0 (or 7.7)?

I thought I had this licked. Was gifted a small stack of AMD RX580's and was trying to set up AMD's driver. On a stock Centos 8 Streams install on a 1950x. (Box does double duty for work... so yes, I do run the free RHEL OS rather than some versions) sudo yum update -y (reboot) sudo yum install -y kernel-headers-`uname -r` kernel-devel-`uname -r` sudo dnf -y install --nogpgcheck https://dl.fedoraproject.org/pub/epel/epel-release-latest-8.noarch.rpm https://download1.rpmfusion.org/free/el/rpmfusion-free-release-8.noarch.rpm https://download1.rpmfusion.org/nonfree/el/rpmfusion-nonfree-release-8.noarch.rpm sudo dnf config-manager --enable PowerTools sudo yum -y install dkms (reboot) tar -Jxvf amdgpu-pro-19.30-934563-rhel-8.tar.xz cd amdgpu-pro-19.30-934563-rhel-8/ ./amdgpu-pro-install -y And things are great. I install steam and can even play some games. When I reboot... things are not so great. Logging in and attempting to launch anything but the terminal pops me back to the login. Going into the classic mode (not Wayland) works... but not for games. (States OpenGL GLX context is not using direct rendering) From what I gather, the 4.18.x kernel does not use dkms.... Just got to wonder if I'm missing something basic/obvious.