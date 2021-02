Any of these 1000W+ PSUs any good?

I am trying to build a work related PC and like everyone struggling to get hold of parts! Some 1000W+ PSUs just came in a shop nothing else available, so I am debating if Be Quiet is a good brand? Normally I have bought Corsair PSUs. Also, what wattage should I get?A- be quiet! Dark Power Pro 12, 1500W , $400 (Within a month), 7 year warrantyB- be quiet! Straight Power 11, 1200W , $222 (This available now), 5 year warrantyBe quiet recommendation-Newegg -