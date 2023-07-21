Any "Numismatists" (coin collectors) here ?

I know this aint a techie thread, but whenever I have something to sell, I always start here 1st, so my friends at (H) can get first dibs on it/them (I hate fleecebay, but might use them as a last resort)So I was going thru some of great granny's stuff, and found some old coins, a few of which are really old...For example:Pennies: about 12 or so, many of which are the old "Wheat" versions of various dates, there may be some of the rare-ish "war-deal" ones in there that are made of steel instead of copperMercury Dimes: 1x 1915, 1x 1936, and 1x 1941Quarters: a good many, ranging from 1926-1954....1/2 dollars- 3x from the mid-70'sSome of them are fairly good shape, others are kinda worn down and/or a little grungy, but I have not attempted to clean them, since I know that in some cases that will reduce their values.If anybody has an interest in any of these coins, please pm me with questions, offers etc... I will be photographing them this weekend and will gladly provide pictures upon request...and as always, please don't insult me with lowball offersTIA for looking !