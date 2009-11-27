Any news on Doom 4?

Damn, i hope we get something soon ... I absolutely loved D3, even more than HL2

We have RAGE to help ease the wait, but we r still waiting on that one too :(
 
Nothing beats a little adrenaline rush (gaming wise) playing Doom 3 :D
 
Brownstone said:
Damn, i hope we get something soon ... I absolutely loved D3, even more than HL2

We have RAGE to help ease the wait, but we r still waiting on that one too :(
Yea we have RAGE, but RAGE doesn't have dedicated server support. What was Carmack thinking?:eek:
 
Wasn't the multiplayer limited to like 4 people? I can see Dedi Servers for around 8 or so but 4? Comon.
 
I'm willing to wait as long as they do a better job than Wolfenstein,it wasn't a worthy entry for a classic series.
 
Wolfenstein sucked, but id didn't make it.

Carmack seeemed to hint they'd be personally handling future Wolfenstein games.
 
I hope they will handle future entries themselves,Wolfenstein was a real disappointment after RTCW,one of my all time favorites.And I hope the next Doom is more a pure shoot'em up,Doom 3 was good,but had a bit too much of a dark horror/survival feel to it,like to see more of the kickass attitude the original had.
 
I can wait on doom 4 news. 3 was fun but I couldnt get into it as much.

I do want rage, I planned to play it more offline anyway so server support for me is an eh thing right now.

RTCW was the best addition to that franchise IMO. I have not played the new one and really have no interest 2. RTCW though I could not wait to get.
 
Stereophile said:
Wolfenstein sucked, but id didn't make it.

Carmack seeemed to hint they'd be personally handling future Wolfenstein games.
I'm so very glad to know that. Wolfenstein was a huge let down, it would suck if DOOM franchise goes down the same way too:(

I still have my faith in Carmack and co, so I'm certainly looking forward to RAGE, and DOOM 4 after that

I actually enjoyed DOOM 3 alot, and Quake 4 too, though Quake 4 feels more like a typical shooter without anything unique, it was still fun for me.
 
Doom 4 news

Console first, then poorly ported to PC
No dedicated servers for any multiplayer
$60 on release

:)
 
Now that id has 3 teams under their name I would wager they will have most of their titles developed in house with only rare exceptions if any.

I've said this on the QuakeCon forums as well but Rage seems more like Boarderlands then any thing else id has put out and I haven't seen any one complain about the lack of dedicated servers for that.
 
Riftsaw said:
Wasn't the multiplayer limited to like 4 people? I can see Dedi Servers for around 8 or so but 4? Comon.
It's 4-player co-op. Some have argued that L4D is as well and still has dedicated servers, but I'd argue that L4D's gameplay is much different than that of most games. In Rage, we may have objectives as in Borderlands which are tied to each character. If I start a Borderlands server, anyone who joins up will aid me in completing my quests, and their own story progress can't continue unless they've already completed as much as I have. If Rage is the same way, Dedicated servers wouldn't work. At all.

L4D on the other hand has a style of gameplay that favors just jumping in and starting from wherever. As well, the "end" of a map in L4D is hardly the end of your play-session; Playing the L4D2 demo right now, I've played through The Parish a dozen times easily.

Assuming Rage's gameplay is more similar to Borderlands than L4D, which I suspect, I think the decision for no dedicated servers makes sense. Why Carmack thought IW's experience in this area would relate to Rage, I'm not sure. Doom 4? Yeah. But Rage? I don't get it.
 
Carmack didn't specifically state IW, he was very generic and could very well have been referring to Borderlands or any other game that took the approach.
 
Theres no technical problems with passing character information from a client to a dedicated server so the server can act in place of one user being a listen server, it's not even hard.

Thats just more BS excuses like IW made, rubbish about p2p servers are better because we have all this great stuff like matchmaking which can all be done on dedicated servers anyway AND provide much better hosting.
 
zamardii said:
Carmack can think whatever he wants. *bows
heh, yes technically he can. But he'll lose a whole lot of support from the gaming community if the start thinking up all the wrong ideas. Don't bow just yet:p
 
Vlad_13 said:
Nothing beats a little adrenaline rush (gaming wise) playing Doom 3 :D
Really?
Doom3 was really lame...
heres the game... walk what you think is forward in complete darkness, hear a sound turn around blindly shoot your shotgun and watch in imp die.
Seriously the novelty of the game wore off after 5 min and it was nothing more then completely repetitive and boring.
With that being said, I hope Doom 4 redeems itself.

Only 1 time did I jump and that was the first time I saw armor picked it up and a demon ripped open the door and reached for me. After that I expected some events to happen each time I picked up armor.
 
