Any news on Doom 4?

Damn, i hope we get something soon ... I absolutely loved D3, even more than HL2
We have RAGE to help ease the wait, but we r still waiting on that one too
Wolfenstein sucked, but id didn't make it.
Carmack seeemed to hint they'd be personally handling future Wolfenstein games.
I'm willing to wait as long as they do a better job than Wolfenstein,it wasn't a worthy entry for a classic series.
Wasn't the multiplayer limited to like 4 people? I can see Dedi Servers for around 8 or so but 4? Comon.
That was made by Raven, not iD.
Yea we have RAGE, but RAGE doesn't have dedicated server support. What was Carmack thinking?
Carmack can think whatever he wants. *bows
Really?Nothing beats a little adrenaline rush (gaming wise) playing Doom 3