Any news on Doom 4?

It's 4-player co-op. Some have argued that L4D is as well and still has dedicated servers, but I'd argue that L4D's gameplay is much different than that of most games. In Rage, we may have objectives as in Borderlands which are tied to each character. If I start a Borderlands server, anyone who joins up will aid me in completing my quests, and their own story progress can't continue unless they've already completed as much as I have. If Rage is the same way, Dedicated servers wouldn't work. At all.L4D on the other hand has a style of gameplay that favors just jumping in and starting from wherever. As well, the "end" of a map in L4D is hardly the end of your play-session; Playing the L4D2 demo right now, I've played through The Parish a dozen times easily.Assuming Rage's gameplay is more similar to Borderlands than L4D, which I suspect, I think the decision for no dedicated servers makes sense. Why Carmack thought IW's experience in this area would relate to Rage, I'm not sure. Doom 4? Yeah. But Rage? I don't get it.