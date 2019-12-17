Any news on a new farcry?

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'General Gaming' started by newls1, Dec 7, 2019.
Dying to know if there is any info pertaining to a release of a new farcry coming out.... anything?
Don't think so, but after 5 and New Dawn I hope they sit down and take their time. It has gotten stale and those two games were a huge downgrade from 3 and 4.
I recall that during their earnings review Ubisoft said that they pushed back their next big releases to 2021 after their 2019 releases were received poorly, and that included new entries for Far Cry, Watch_Dogs and Assassin's Creed. I think Ubisoft is falling into the EA trap, which is a shame after coming from a period of healing wounds between themselves and gamers.
damn it. I loved FC5 and New Dawn was ....... meh, but fc5 was my fav out of all of them!
I assume the next Assassin game is coming 2020. Their current cycle seems to have a gap of 1 year. Far Cry tends to be similar, a few games then 4 years between titles. With 4 and 5 they had Primal which was similar to what New Dawn was, an off shoot. Problem is 5 was very similar to 3/4 but even worse in many ways. Watch Dogs I'm not sure about, suppose 2021 makes sense.
Considering how Assassin's Creed jumped ship and is no longer a stealth based game, it would've been interesting to see a traditional Splinter Cell released in 2020. Would fit the stealth genre gap Ubisoft now has and if they keep to the roots and make it a proper SP game with small maps it would probably be easier to manage and cheaper to make.
Didn't play New Dawn but I thought FC5 was really good. I thought it was a step up from 4. I just liked the cult references in the game, made it seem more realistic, especially having studied David Koresh & Jim Jones.
I also like FC5 for the most part. They did a great job with the setting, it was a gorgeous game.
At the time I hated the forced pacing, it just does not work with the open world setting they created.
That being said, New Dawn is pretty fresh sho I would not expect a Far Cry game for a few years; not a quality one anyways.
new dawn is a year old already
I'd love to see a reboot of the series. Make a game like the original Far Cry with updated graphics and take my money already
FC5 was OK, but the story and idiotic bossfight sequences were annoying.
New Dawn however was outright bad. Bad like Breakpoint bad, (weapon tiers and enemy tiers, XP walls, this is not an RPG but a shooter, get that shit out of here).
So they'd better re-evaluate what they are doing because their last two open world releases were terrible. From 9 to 3 in 2 years.
I really liked New Dawn. People made a huge deal out of the enemy level stuff, but I never really found it to be that much of a hindrance when playing. The game's weapon progression system happens so quickly that it only gets in the way if you intentionally avoid upgrading the base. With how easy it is to get the materials needed for it and even the specialists you really never are in a situation where you don't have access to the right weapon tier when needed. It was a bit of a clunky system that really wasn't needed in a Far Cry game, but I never found it to be anywhere near as bad as it was made out.
I played exactly as I played FC5 (meaning not going out of my way to grind for shit)., and I barely had a fraction of the materials needed to upgrade the base when higher tier enemies started cropping up that I couldn't even hurt with my tier 1 equipment. Bullet sponge? More like bullet black holes. It wasn't as bad as it was made out, it was much worse.
If I recall, you really had to recap enemy bases to get the materials to upgrade to level 2 weapons and whatnot. It took a bit more time than it though have, but each tier of the camps would get a bit harder. Typically took a few minutes to re-clear. Did you do the off map side missions? Those added a few hours of gameplay and helped get you the upgrades/resources. But yes, still lazy regardless. Yes it was a filler game and basically a giant standalone expansion but it went in the wrong direction. Playable but not great.
I'd like to see them reboot Far Cry 2 and try again with a more serious, realistic tone and style.
I want them to go back to FC1. FC2 was awful. 3/4/5/ND were all the same to me. Big evil boss, "go get em" rinse repeat. FC1 and FC3 were astonishing for their times, hope they have a title like that for 2021.
Feel the same way. FC1 was brilliant for its time, FC2 was a mess, then FC3 was good once (the story was already bad there), but now we are at the 5th iteration. And with RPG elements and tiered shit it doesn't even have the original appeal. How many times do they want to skin the same beast?
Far Crying Out Loud 2 is successor sometime 2020
CAN WE HAVE BLOOD DRAGON PART 2??!?!?!
I really like the FC games, but it's time for them to make a meaningful update to them. 3, 4, 5, and New Dawn are a blur gameplay-wise. They have different plots and slightly different settings, but what you're doing is 90% the same in all of them.
The concept of an open world shooter was super unique back in the mid 00's, but almost everything is a sandbox now. I like the idea of going back to the first game's concept of linear levels with lots of different approaches. Kind of like what Crytek did with the first Crysis game. Large open maps that are separate levels rather than a singular huge sandbox.
I'm really hoping for no AAA Ubisoft releases I. 2020. I'm tired of their lazy, half assed open worlds filled with the blandest of the bland rgp mechanics, generic characters, and randomly generated fetch quests.
Ubisoft controls some really great IPs. I wish they cared about making games good instead of just making games often. I'd love to see an Assassins Creed or Far Cry that has the though and care of something like TW3. I'm done buying Ubisofts rehashed crap.
IMO Assassin's Creed Odyssey was the best game in that series since the first two. Origins was also quite good, although it wasn't as fleshed out. Both sold well and were well received.
Based upon their track record, the next game will still use that same engine and gameplay style.
Far Cry has been mostly the same since 2012, though. It's LONG due for some kind of sea change.
I enjoyed parts of the two most recent AC games, but definitely have gripes with them as well. Odyssey really tries to bill itself as an RPG, but so many of it's RPG elements are painfully half-assed. As examples: Dialog choices, and RPG staple. In many proper RPG's, they can change how conversations play out, change your relationships with certain NPCs, and sometimes even change the course of the game. They are elaborate, branching systems that make you feel like you are actually making character choices that represent your play style. In odyssey, they are basically just optional, fact-finding pieces of dialog that let you get a little more information on a person, event, etc. They're are very few choices that actually change the end result of the conversation, and even when things do change it's very small things like a different reward or something. You're choices are never meaningful. Same story with NPC relationships. In other games (think Bioware), you can really get to know certain NPCs. Learn their backstories. Get NPC specific quests. Have romances that actually feel like they are earned. This then ties in with dialog choices where there better you know someone, the more conversation options you can get. This can change the outcome of events in the game. Relationships can feel really meaningful. In Odyssey, you get a random heart icon that signifies you've come across someone you can pointlessly fuck. There is no difference in the game whether you do it or not, it's just there to check the box that the game has optional NPC fucking. There's not really any other aspect in the game regarding relationships. Everything it static, nothing changes based on your choices. Odyssey will tout it's never-ending amount of quests, but everything that comes from quests boards are really just lazily thrown together fetch quests. They are boring, grindy time wasters. Compare to say, Witcher 3, where some of the quests you pick up from notice boards end up being really well thought out, meaty quest lines. They feel important to the game and satisfying to play though.
I'm not totally hating, Odyssey's core story is good, it's combat is (mostly) satisfying, even if they rehash a few too many concepts from other Ubi games. Ship combat is good again. It's got strong points for sure, but it's got a lot of really shitty RPG mechanics that have been thrown together very sloppily for the sake of saying they exist. If Ubisoft put Assissins Creed on a 4-5 year development cycle like other, better open world RPGs, they could create a really magnificent game. Instead they boil everything down to their most basic parts so that they can ship a game every 1-2 years. The more it happens, the less interested I get. Odyssey joins Unity and Syndicate as the only AC games I haven't finished, and probably never will.
5 was the first one I really didn't like. (never played primal though)
what I hated about it was the forced progression and hand holding. What I liked about 2,3,4 is that you could progress when you wanted and jsut go do whatever until you wanted to do a story mission. I hated that when you tried that in 5 you would eventually get pull through the story even if you didn't want to. It forced me to play how it wanted me to play.
funny FC2 gets beat up so much, other than the length of it, I liked it. It just felt WAY too long of game.
Far Cry 2 had a lack luster story that wasn't that present and the respawning outposts were kind of annoying. Aside from that the game was great. A lot more detailed in terms of gameplay and mechanics than Far Cry 3/4/5. I was going to make a post comparing it to FC3/4/5 as well as GRAW to Wildlands to show just how much detail and effort has slipped away from gaming in recent years. Was a big wall of text with some videos and whatnot, maybe I'll get around to it in the future.
I also liked FC2 overall. The biggest issue, which is absolutely garbage were the respawning camps. Not because they respawned so much, as that the respawned instantly as soon as you were 20 steps away from the camps boarder.