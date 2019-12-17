Any news on a new farcry?

I really liked New Dawn. People made a huge deal out of the enemy level stuff, but I never really found it to be that much of a hindrance when playing. The game's weapon progression system happens so quickly that it only gets in the way if you intentionally avoid upgrading the base. With how easy it is to get the materials needed for it and even the specialists you really never are in a situation where you don't have access to the right weapon tier when needed. It was a bit of a clunky system that really wasn't needed in a Far Cry game, but I never found it to be anywhere near as bad as it was made out.

Click to expand...