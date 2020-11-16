Any new OLED monitors coming out next year (2021)?

For next year, I'm thinking of upgrading the monitor on my main rig to an OLED. I love my few years old LG E7 65" in my living room, so figured I'd look into bumping up my gaming setup, especially given that the new panels can run 120hz over HDMI 2.1. Ideally, I'd like something in the 40" or so range. I've looked at the LG 48CX but its just a little too big. If it was 43 or smaller, it would be perfect.



For reference I'm currently running the following across multiple rigs -

- Dell 3011 on my office setup,

- Dell 34" 3415 on my home bedroom computer,

- and a Dell 34" 3418DW + MP49 49" ultrawide dual setup on my main sig rig.