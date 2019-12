Waste of time. I have a mining rig with 9 GPUs (3, 2080 and 6, 1070) and I gross about $3 a day. I net basically nothing except heat after electricity cost.



Guess how much you’d make with a laptop and a mobile card? I wager it’d make pennies per day. It would not cover the cost of the electricity you use.



Mining a new alt coin in the hopes it takes off is akin to playing the lottery. Sure somebody wins, but it ain’t likely to be you.



Even in minings recent hayday (late 2017, early 2018 a laptop wasn’t worth mining on and profits then were multiples of what they are now (a 1070 would make $8 a day during the hayday, now it makes about ~$.40 a day - of which electricity costs ~$.35 ).



I say that as someone with experience who has had as many as 60GPUs mining in the last almost three years.



The mining ship on GPUs and especially mid-tier and below has long ago sailed.



I only keep my rig running right now because its basically making free heat. Come spring, if things don't change, I'm selling it all.

