Any low profile Intel cards worth getting?

I’ve been out of the loop and have not looked into cards in almost 2 years. But I have been enjoying my little Dell Optiplex 3060 ( I3 8300 16gb ram ) with a WX4100 for a while now. The 6400s were/ are known glitchy with an optiplex.. just happened to stumble on Arc A380 thanks to Amazon showing me one while I was looking at Bi directional automotive scanners. Are they gimped on PCIE 3.0 or would it surpass my WX4100?
I’m content with the 4100 since I don’t game that much. But I wouldn’t mind a few more fps. Ironically Death Stranding runs about 50 fps on medium settings. The newest game I’ve tried to get into
