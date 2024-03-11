Any low profile Intel cards worth getting?

I’ve been out of the loop and have not looked into cards in almost 2 years. But I have been enjoying my little Dell Optiplex 3060 ( I3 8300 16gb ram ) with a WX4100 for a while now. The 6400s were/ are known glitchy with an optiplex.. just happened to stumble on Arc A380 thanks to Amazon showing me one while I was looking at Bi directional automotive scanners. Are they gimped on PCIE 3.0 or would it surpass my WX4100?

I’m content with the 4100 since I don’t game that much. But I wouldn’t mind a few more fps. Ironically Death Stranding runs about 50 fps on medium settings. The newest game I’ve tried to get into
 
TPU puts the A380 at 180% of the performance of a WX4100 at 1080p...estimated?
https://www.techpowerup.com/gpu-specs/radeon-pro-wx-4100.c2874

Haven't found any real gaming comparisons, or other comparisons with gaming cards. Phoronix may have some, though.

Might be okay on pcie 3. They only use 8 lanes, though. I have one, but I probably wont have my system built for another week or so.

Oh, and do you mean half height or single slot? both? They have half height cards, but they're 2.5 slots. Haven't looked at the full height cards much.
 
Single slot half height. It’s a Dell Optiplex SFF which puts the 1x and 16x slots reversed where they should be so I’m limited to single slot. I’ve got a little room for a card with a taller cooler.. Asrock I see makes one. But there is no information on them really.. also have not a clue on resizable BAR

These little boxes suck for putting graphics cards in, but they are awesome at the same time. It’s my media center PC.
 
Yeah, the asrock is "single slot," but it's 2.5-2.75 slots wide. My Sparkle A380 is the same, had to remove the fan shroud to get it to fit in my milo 5 case next to the PSU.

But it is a pretty low power gpu. If you can get sufficient airflow over the heatsink, then running without the shroud should be fine...as long as the sink itself is small enough.

Looked on phoronix, but couldn't find any wx4100 test results. If you could run some tests and upload the results, I might be able to do the same later and compare. It won't be a fair comparison, since the rest of the system will likely be different, but It'd give us an idea.
https://openbenchmarking.org/vs/Graphics/
 
PCIe 3.0 bandwidth on Arc is unlikely to be an issue, but lack of Resizable BAR is.

Check out this article from TPU where they test PCIe scaling and ReBAR on/off on an A770. Performance with ReBAR disabled on Alchemist is really bad. That is ofc a much faster card than A380/A310 but I imagine the results would be similar since it's the same architecture & drivers.

Anecdotally, my A770 doesn't care much about PCIe bandwidth- even running on 4.0 x4 chipset lanes (similar BW as 2.0 x16) perf is only a few % less than on 4.0 x8/x16 CPU lanes.

Lack of ReBAR support tho, that'll basically break Arc performance. Intel has been very clear about that and it seems to bear out in real world testing.
 
Some AMD boards offer Sam and Rebar in PCIe 3 with the right Ryzen cpu, MSI x470 Gaming Plus is one of them that I know worked with Rebar and my RTX 3070 when I ran that setup, still have everything just in parts to test A770 in PCIe 3 with Rebar on a shoe box setup.
 
Good to know. That's Ryzen though, I doubt a Dell Optiplex with Intel 8th-gen will support ReBar...
 
There are hacks to enable it on pretty ancient hardware, but then you're dealing with hacks and YMMV. Might be fun to try. The oldest rig I have is an Ivy Bridge (2013) socket 2011 Xeon E5-2687W machine. Stuff an RTX3060Ti in it and give a hack a try. Of course if it works for me that doesn't mean it'll work for you. I don't have an Intel card to play with.
 
The mod is interesting and something I’d actually consider. I ran a Dell RX550 at the bleeding edge of what it was capable of for a while with a bios mod.


The problem is my gaming rig, which is now a few years old having a 5700x and a 6700 XT and a VRR monitor. Has a 24” monitor and I’ve now been accustomed to big screen gaming on my couch. Where there’s the potato computer that I’ve upgraded just a little to be able to play some games. The SFF form factor fits perfectly and the aesthetic is subtle enough to fit and work in my livingroom. If I had money for an ITX build I probably would. But I have other projects that interest me more
 
I have seen some folks running the A380 with a main gpu like RTX4070 as to use it like a capture card.
 
